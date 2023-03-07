We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haagen Dazs Macaroon Double Chocolate Ice Cream 420Ml

£5.15
£1.23/100ml

2 x Scoops (87 g)

Energy
1039kJ
249kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1194 kJ

Product Description

  • Dairy ice cream with chocolate (5.8%), with salted dark chocolate (0.4%) sauce, and macaron pieces (10%) coloured with cocoa powder.
  • © General Mills
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 420ML

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (28.4%), Water, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Almond Flour, Egg Yolk, Cocoa Butter, Egg White, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cocoa Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Corn Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Tree Nuts and Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C. For best before date see base of cup.

Preparation and Usage

  • Better if you wait 15 mins

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Recycling info

Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
  • 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

364g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g2 x Scoops (87 g)%* (87 g)
Energy1194 kJ1039 kJ12 %
-286 kcal249 kcal
Fat18.3 g15.9 g23 %
of which saturates10.8 g9.4 g47 %
Carbohydrate25.4 g22.1 g9 %
of which sugars24.8 g21.6 g24 %
Fibre1.5 g1.3 g
Protein4.2 g3.7 g7 %
Salt0.15 g0.13 g2 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---
