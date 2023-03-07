Haagen Dazs Macaroon Double Chocolate Ice Cream 420Ml
Product Description
- Dairy ice cream with chocolate (5.8%), with salted dark chocolate (0.4%) sauce, and macaron pieces (10%) coloured with cocoa powder.
- © General Mills
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 420ML
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (28.4%), Water, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Almond Flour, Egg Yolk, Cocoa Butter, Egg White, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cocoa Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Corn Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain other Tree Nuts and Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C. For best before date see base of cup.
Preparation and Usage
- Better if you wait 15 mins
Number of uses
Contains at least 4 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
- 1800 535115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
364g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|2 x Scoops (87 g)
|%* (87 g)
|Energy
|1194 kJ
|1039 kJ
|12 %
|-
|286 kcal
|249 kcal
|Fat
|18.3 g
|15.9 g
|23 %
|of which saturates
|10.8 g
|9.4 g
|47 %
|Carbohydrate
|25.4 g
|22.1 g
|9 %
|of which sugars
|24.8 g
|21.6 g
|24 %
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|1.3 g
|Protein
|4.2 g
|3.7 g
|7 %
|Salt
|0.15 g
|0.13 g
|2 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains at least 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
