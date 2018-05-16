New
Milkybar Gold Giant Caramel White Chocolate Pieces 86G
Each 10 pieces contain
- Energy
- 451kJ
-
- 108kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.3g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.8g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.5g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2265kJ
Product Description
- Giant caramel flavoured white chocolate pieces.
- Visit us at www.milkybar.co.uk for lots of fun things to do.
- Delicious Milkybar® white chocolate with a caramel flavour: smooth, creamy and totally scrumptious! It’s the same delicious taste that you and your family know and love, but with a golden twist. It's simple stuff!
- Enjoy the great taste of Milkybar® but with a bigger bite. Great tasting creamy smooth white chocolate, enjoy milky deliciousness with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® sharing bag is perfect to share with all of the family.
- Milkybar® was created in 1937, when Nestlé almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Enjoy the delicious taste of Milkybar® in bars, blocks and buttons.
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Milkybar® is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- If you love Milkybar® Gold, why not try our creamy Milkybar® Blocks available now!
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa, Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities.
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Giant caramel flavoured white chocolate buttons made from Milkybar® chocolate
- Perfect for sharing
- No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives
- Deliciously Smooth and Creamy
- Pack size: 86G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk (26%), Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder (11%), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
For best before end see base.Store cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Love to Share
- ...With others
- ...With a movie
- ...As a treat
- Know Your Servings
- 10 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
86g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2265kJ
|451kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|542kcal
|108kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|31.6g
|6.3g
|70g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|19.0g
|3.8g
|20g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|52.9g
|10.6g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|52.4g
|10.5g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|10.8g
|2.2g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.