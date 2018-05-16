Ben & Jerrys Cookies & Brownies Ice Cream 4X100ml

Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough (15%) and chocolatey chunks (4%).
- The Choc-Dough Cool-lection Multipack has something for every ice cream lover! With two mini cups of Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream and two mini cups of Cookie Dough ice cream, there’s always a perfect portion of Ben & Jerry’s decadence at the ready, no matter what you’re craving. Chocolate Fudge Brownie features chocolate ice cream with fudge brownies, and Cookie Dough features vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolatey chunks.
- Keep this essential multipack handy in your freezer for whenever that sweet tooth strikes! Grab one while you catch up on your favorite shows, dig in while you watch the sunset with your crush, or even take one on the go and make your commute extra sweet. When it comes to dessert, we like to make it as easy as possible to indulge your most decadent fantasies. The hardest part? Deciding between that chocolate fudge decadence and those irresistible cookie dough chunks. It’s a good thing there’s no wrong answer when it comes to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
- Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream and Cookie Dough ice cream are made with free range eggs and Fairtrade certified vanilla, sugar, and cocoa. And we think that’s pretty sweet.
- Ben & Jerry's Choc-Dough ice cream Cool-lection 4x100ml
- 2x Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream 100ml and 2x Cookie Dough ice cream 100ml
- Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
- Includes Fairtrade certified sugar and vanilla.
- These Ben & Jerry’s ice cream tubs are Kosher & Halal certified
- Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for these ice cream tubs
- Pack size: 400ML
Cream (MILK) (27%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, WHEAT flour, brown sugar, free range EGG yolk, butter (MILK), coconut fat, fat-reduced cocoa powder, free range EGG, fully refined soybean oil, cocoa mass, molasses, vanilla extract, stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan), natural flavourings (contains MILK), cocoa butter, salt, emulsifier (SOY lecithins), butter fat (MILK), natural vanilla flavouring. > Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 66% excluding water and dairyF. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
Netherlands
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
400 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1152 kJ
|830 kJ
|830 kJ
|9%
|Energy (kcal)
|275 kcal
|198 kcal
|198 kcal
|9%
|Fat (g)
|15 g
|8.9 g
|8.9 g
|16%
|of which saturates (g)
|9.8 g
|7.1 g
|7.1 g
|36%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|31 g
|23 g
|23 g
|9%
|of which sugars (g)
|28 g
|21 g
|21 g
|23%
|Protein (g)
|4.3 g
|3.1 g
|3.1 g
|6%
|Salt (g)
|0.27 g
|0.19 g
|0.19 g
|3%
|1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
