Tesco Fire Pit 4 Monterey Jack Burger Melts 100G

£1.50
£15.00/kg

One cheese slice (25g)

Energy
389kJ
93kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1554kJ / 374kcal

Product Description

  • Monterey Jack full fat hard cheese with barbecue seasoning, barbecue sauce, dried red peppers and maple flavour.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Monterey Jack Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Dried Red Bell Pepper (2.5%), Tomato, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Soft Brown Sugar, Oak Smoked Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract Powder, Tomato Paste, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Salt, Cornflour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Pimento Powder, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add the cheese on top of pre-cooked burgers and place them under a pre-heated medium grill or on a barbecue for around 2-3 minutes or until the cheese has started to melt. 

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheese slice (25g)
Energy1554kJ / 374kcal389kJ / 93kcal
Fat27.4g6.8g
Saturates17.4g4.3g
Carbohydrate9.7g2.4g
Sugars6.0g1.5g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein21.9g5.5g
Salt1.81g0.45g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

