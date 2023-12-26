Magnum Vegan Raspberry Swirl Ice Cream Sticks 3 x 90ml

Vegan raspberry flavour ice cream with raspberry sauce (8%) covered with chocolate couverture (33%).

Here at Magnum, we believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost. With Magnum Vegan, now even more pleasure seekers can experience the velvety smooth ice cream and rich cracking chocolate with every blissful bite. Magnum Vegan Raspberry Swirl Ice Cream Stick has a smooth raspberry flavour base, swirled with raspberry sauce and dipped in vegan chocolate couverture, promising the Magnum signature “cracking” experience that fans expect with every bite. The perfect vegan frozen dessert for pleasure seekers. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with ingredients that are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum Ice Cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts: from the delicious Magnum Classic and White Chocolate to the luxurious Magnum Double Raspberry and Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a tasty snack with Magnum Mini ice cream. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.

Magnum Vegan Raspberry Swirl Ice Cream Sticks feature a velvety vegan ice cream base dipped in Magnum signature “cracking” chocolate couverture The raspberry flavour ice cream has a swirl of raspberry sauce and a chocolate coating and is made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision This ice cream stick is an indulgent, sweet treat for pure pleasure seekers with the perfect balance of raspberry, chocolate and ice cream Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, this ice cream is certified by the Rainforest Alliance and will satisfy chocolate lovers Magnum Vegan Raspberry Swirl ice cream is a gluten free frozen dessert suitable for vegans Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18°C

Pack size: 270ML

Ingredients

Water, sugar, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, glucose syrup, coconut fat, raspberry puree (5%), glucose-fructose syrup, fructose, pea protein, flavourings, beetroot juice concentrate, sea salt, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), emulsifier (lecithins), acid (citric acid). May contain soy, almond and milk. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Chocolate couverture containing vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Milk, Soya

Produce of

Italy

Net Contents

270 ℮