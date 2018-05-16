We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ferrero Raffaello Ice Cream Sticks 4 X 70Ml

image 1 of Ferrero Raffaello Ice Cream Sticks 4 X 70Ml
Per piece = 17 g / 70 ml

Product Description

  • Coconut-flavoured ice cream (63.9%), with a coconut- flavoured coating with grounded almonds.
  • Ice cream multipack containing four Raffaello Ice Cream Sticks to be stored at -18˚C.
  • Further discover Ferrero Rocher Classic Ice Cream with a crunchy shell of delicious milk chocolate or with the special touch of dark chocolate coating of Ferrero Rocher Dark Ice Cream.
  • The special blend of exotic flavour and gentle textures of Raffaello in a smooth coconut flavoured ice cream, crafted in a crispy coating with a sprinkling of coconut shavings and almond pieces. Raffaello’s renowned expertise is used to select ingredients with the utmost care while never compromising on quality. Experience an unfolding discovery of harmonious tastes & textures, that are able to deliver a unique refreshing ice cream experience to be relished bite after bite.
  • Discover the unparalleled harmonious taste of Raffaello, for the first time in an extraordinary indulgent and refined Ice Cream stick.

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

  • The special blend of exotic flavour and gentle textures of Raffaello in an ice cream
  • Pack size: 280ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Desiccated Coconut (6.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder, Glucose Syrup, Cream, Concentrated Butter, Almonds (1.8%), Milk Proteins, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya)), Flavourings, Stabilizers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Eggs, Hazelnuts, Walnuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachios, Macadamia Nuts.

Storage

Store at -18°C

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Net Contents

188g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer pieces (47 g)%
Energy (kJ / kcal)1506 / 3621013 / 243708 / 1709
Fat (g)24,816,711,717
of which Saturates (g)20,4149,648
Carbohydrate (g)28,619,213,45
of which Sugars (g)26,918,112,614
Protein (g)5,23,52,45
Salt (g)0,1980,1320,0932
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
