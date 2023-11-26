We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jacob's Twiglets 6x23g

Jacob's Twiglets 6x23g

2(1)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (23g) contains
Energy
406kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Crunchy Savoury Wholewheat Stickswww.123healthybalance.comUnited Biscuits (UK) Limited, a Pladis companypladisglobal.com
Totally OriginalEntertain your senses! Only twiglets give you that distinctive knobbly shape, combined with a zingy taste & crunchy bite for all round sensual satisfaction
All in the way we make it... we bake it for a light & crunchy bite!
® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
Oven Baked Not Fried97 kcal per 23g pack80% WholegrainHigh in FibreNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 138G
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Wholewheat Flour (80%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Flavouring [Yeast Extract (Barley), Salt, Vegetable Extract (Carrot)], Salt, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, White Pepper

Allergy Information

May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg, Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of packs per multipack: 6

Net Contents

6 x 23g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

