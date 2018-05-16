Brown & Polson Cornflour 500G

Product Description
- Cornflour
- Brown & Polson Original Patent Cornflour is pure fine white corn starch milled from maize grain from which the outer hull and germ have been removed by a patented milling process.
- Because Brown & Polson Original Patent Cornflour is so finely milled it is naturally smoother than ordinary flour giving superior results when used in all your cooking.
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
- Pack size: 500G
Ingredients
Cornflour
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and in an airtight container once opened.
Preparation and Usage
- Hints and Tips
- Why not add 2.5ml (1/2tsp) of cornflour to each egg white when making meringues to give a marshmallow centre.
- When grilling or frying meat and fish first coat with cornflour to seal in the flavour.
- Use cornflour when stir frying to create thick glossy sauces. Mix cornflour with a little liquid and add to the stir fry ingredients.
- To chicken soups, casseroles and stews use about 15g (1/2oz) cornflour to each 300ml (1/2pt) liquid. Blend cornflour with a little cold water, stir into the dish, and cook for a further 3 minutes.
- Have lighter cakes and puddings by using 4 parts plain flour to 1 part cornflour.
- To bake melt-in-the mouth pastry and biscuits use 2 parts plain flour to 1 part cornflour for a shorter texture.
- For the smoothest homemade gravy blend 15g (1/2oz) cornflour with the fat from the roasting tin. Stir in 300ml (1/2pt) stock or water, bring to the boil whilst stirring. Boil for 1 minute, then season to taste.
Name and address
- Knighton Foods,
- Knighton,
- Adbaston,
- Staffs,
- ST20 0QJ.
- The Premier Foods Group,
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as Sold
|Energy
|1505kJ/354kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|88.0g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
