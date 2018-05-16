The Skinny Food Co. Zero Calorie Maple Syrup 425Ml

Product Description
- Maple syrup flavour syrup with sweetener
- Sugar Wise
- Certified sugar free
- 0 teaspoons of added sugars
- Zero calorie
- Premium Quality
- Gluten Free
- Fat Free
- Non GMO
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 425ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Thickeners (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Flavouring, Acid (Lactic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate)
Storage
Store in a cool place, away from direct sunlight. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 to 4 weeks.See cap for best before date.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Shake well before use.
- See below how you can use and enjoy.
- Pancakes, Ice Cream, Yoghurt, Fruit, Desserts
Number of uses
This bottle contains approx. 42 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- The Skinny Food Co,
- Unit 1,
- John Rann Business Park,
- Arnold,
- Nottingham.
- NG5 7FJ.
Return to
- SKINNYFOODCO.COM
Net Contents
425ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 10ml serving
|%*RI per 10ml serving
|Energy
|16kJ / 4kcal
|2kJ / 0kcal
|0%
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|0%
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|0%
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.03g
|0%
|*RI = Reference Intake. Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|This bottle contains approx. 42 servings
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
