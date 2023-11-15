Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 680ml

There’s something about sleek, frizz-free hair that lets you take on the day with confidence. You can now get that style without having to go to a salon with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo. Featuring hydrolysed keratin, this moisturising shampoo restores smoothness and shine to frizzy hair, offering up to 72 hours of frizz control. Its professional-quality formula uses our PRO Style Technology with amino acids and ceramides to leave your hair strong and manageable with continuous use. For luxuriously smooth and sleek hair with a healthy-looking shine, start your routine by applying a generous amount of Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo to wet hair. Gently massage the scalp with your fingertips to work into a lather, then rinse thoroughly. Follow with our Keratin Smooth Conditioner and style with your favourite Tresemme styling products as needed. At Tresemme, we’ve always understood that style is more than a look: it’s a part of you. With our professional-quality hair care, a world of style possibilities is yours to achieve. Every choice we make at Tresemme, from the values we promote – such as not testing on animals and being PETA approved – to the stylists we work with, right down to the carefully selected ingredients we use, are made with intention and inspired by the latest trends and style. Because 70 years on, we believe in the power of style. So tell your story, land that job, make your mark – and achieve your aspirations with confidence. With Tresemme, your style can match your ambition.

Transform frizzy hair into luxuriously smooth and sleek tresses with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo This professional-quality shampoo features PRO Style Technology which works from the inside out to leave hair strong and manageable with continued use Formulated with hydrolysed keratin, our moisturising shampoo provides smoothness, shine and up to 72 hours of frizz control Our hair care experts are at the forefront of science and safety – every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care Apply our Keratin Smooth Shampoo from roots to ends, lather gently while massaging into the scalp before rinsing thoroughly and following with Keratin Smooth Conditioner to maximise results With Tresemme professional hair care products, you can create your personal style to achieve your aspirations with confidence

Pack size: 680ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Carbomer, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Cocamide MEA, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, Lysine HCl, Arginine, Ceramide NG, Hydrolyzed Keratin, PPG-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Mica, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

680 ℮