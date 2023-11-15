We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 680Ml
image 1 of Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 680Mlimage 2 of Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 680Mlimage 3 of Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 680Mlimage 4 of Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 680Ml

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 680Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£0.55/100ml

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 680ml
There’s something about sleek, frizz-free hair that lets you take on the day with confidence. You can now get that style without having to go to a salon with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo. Featuring hydrolysed keratin, this moisturising shampoo restores smoothness and shine to frizzy hair, offering up to 72 hours of frizz control. Its professional-quality formula uses our PRO Style Technology with amino acids and ceramides to leave your hair strong and manageable with continuous use. For luxuriously smooth and sleek hair with a healthy-looking shine, start your routine by applying a generous amount of Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo to wet hair. Gently massage the scalp with your fingertips to work into a lather, then rinse thoroughly. Follow with our Keratin Smooth Conditioner and style with your favourite Tresemme styling products as needed. At Tresemme, we’ve always understood that style is more than a look: it’s a part of you. With our professional-quality hair care, a world of style possibilities is yours to achieve. Every choice we make at Tresemme, from the values we promote – such as not testing on animals and being PETA approved – to the stylists we work with, right down to the carefully selected ingredients we use, are made with intention and inspired by the latest trends and style. Because 70 years on, we believe in the power of style. So tell your story, land that job, make your mark – and achieve your aspirations with confidence. With Tresemme, your style can match your ambition.
Transform frizzy hair into luxuriously smooth and sleek tresses with Tresemme Keratin Smooth ShampooThis professional-quality shampoo features PRO Style Technology which works from the inside out to leave hair strong and manageable with continued useFormulated with hydrolysed keratin, our moisturising shampoo provides smoothness, shine and up to 72 hours of frizz controlOur hair care experts are at the forefront of science and safety – every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible careApply our Keratin Smooth Shampoo from roots to ends, lather gently while massaging into the scalp before rinsing thoroughly and following with Keratin Smooth Conditioner to maximise resultsWith Tresemme professional hair care products, you can create your personal style to achieve your aspirations with confidence
Pack size: 680ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Carbomer, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Cocamide MEA, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, Lysine HCl, Arginine, Ceramide NG, Hydrolyzed Keratin, PPG-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Mica, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

680 ℮

View all Smooth & Sleek Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here