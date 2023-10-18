Thera Tears Screen Eyes Eye Drops 10ml

Theratears® 5 in 1 Eyecare Screen Eyes Eye drops are specially formulated for reducing eye strain, relieving eye irritation, and refreshing and hydrating dry, red or irritated eyes caused by eye dryness and extended screen use. These eye drops are a lubricating, protective, biocompatible, isotonic, preserved, buffered solution with hyaluronic acid (0.10%) and euphrasia. They are ideal in case of eye stress and strain due to extended use of computers, mobile phones, tablets, video games or TV and any other screen device. Also ideal for use in environmental ocular stress as well as poor lighting conditions, night driving and prolonged use of contact lenses. Euphrasia, commonly known as eyebright, is a plant extract that supports natural eye whitening in case of redness due to tiredness and irritation.

Dispose of contents / container in accordance with local regulation. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C112279, www.fsc.org © 2022 Trade dress owned by Prestige Brands (UK) Ltd

Reduce strain Relieves irritation Refreshes, protects, whitens Contact Lens Friendly Relieves Dry, Red or Irritated Eyes from Extended Screen Use Developed with clinical experts Suitable for use with contact lenses inserted

Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

Euphrasia (Euphrasia Officinalis) 0.5%, Hyaluronic Acid 0.1%, Disodium Edetate, N-Sodium Hydroxymethyl Glycinate, Isotonic Solution Buffered to pH 7.2, Does not contain: Benzalkonium Chloride, Chlorhexidine, Parabens, Phenoxyethanol, Thimerosal, and components from Animal Origin

Preparation and Usage