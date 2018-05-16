Tesco Beef Rump Steaks 700G

One steak
- Energy
- 1251kJ
-
- 300kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.5g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.4g
- 37%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.28g
- 5%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 171kcal
Product Description
- Beef rump steaks.
- Every Tesco steak is 21 day matured for extra flavour
- A prime cut, chosen for a full and rich flavour
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Allow steaks to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking. Lightly oil and season the steaks. PAN FRY Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook steaks for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times: Rare: 2 minutes each side Medium: 3 minutes each side Well done: 4 minutes each side Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 3 minutes before serving. Tip: Pepper the steak after cooking to prevent the pepper burning.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One steak (175g)
|Energy
|715kJ / 171kcal
|1251kJ / 300kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|17.5g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.3g
|35.5g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.. Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
