Tesco Beef Rump Steaks 700G

Tesco Beef Rump Steaks 700G

One steak

Energy
1251kJ
300kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
17.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.4g

high

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Beef rump steaks.
  • Every Tesco steak is 21 day matured for extra flavour
  • A prime cut, chosen for a full and rich flavour
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Allow steaks to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking. Lightly oil and season the steaks. PAN FRY Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook steaks for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times: Rare: 2 minutes each side Medium: 3 minutes each side Well done: 4 minutes each side Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 3 minutes before serving. Tip: Pepper the steak after cooking to prevent the pepper burning.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (175g)
Energy715kJ / 171kcal1251kJ / 300kcal
Fat10.0g17.5g
Saturates4.2g7.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.3g35.5g
Salt0.16g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

