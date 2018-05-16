We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Roasted Pistachio Ice Cream 480Ml

£3.00
One scoop

Energy
511kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ / 191kcal

Product Description

  • Pistachio ice cream with roasted pistachio pieces.
  • Our experts in Devon use West Country milk and cream to create our rich and silky small batch Roasted Pistachio ice cream. Pistachio paste and roasted pistachios are stirred into the ice cream to give a mellow and woody taste, and a pinch of salt further heightens the nutty notes. For the best experience, allow to soften for a few minutes before serving.
  • Velvety & Nutty Ice cream made using West Country cream studded with roasted pistachio
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk) (6%), Pistachio Nut Paste (5%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Roasted Pistachio Nuts (2%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Tub. Recycle Lid. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480ml (310g e)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scoop (64g)
Energy798kJ / 191kcal511kJ / 122kcal
Fat10.5g6.7g
Saturates4.3g2.8g
Carbohydrate17.8g11.4g
Sugars16.0g10.2g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein6.1g3.9g
Salt0.17g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--
One scoop 64g is the equivalent to 100ml.--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

