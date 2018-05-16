New
Tesco Finest Roasted Pistachio Ice Cream 480Ml
One scoop
- Energy
- 511kJ
-
- 122kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.7g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.2g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ / 191kcal
Product Description
- Pistachio ice cream with roasted pistachio pieces.
- Our experts in Devon use West Country milk and cream to create our rich and silky small batch Roasted Pistachio ice cream. Pistachio paste and roasted pistachios are stirred into the ice cream to give a mellow and woody taste, and a pinch of salt further heightens the nutty notes. For the best experience, allow to soften for a few minutes before serving.
- Velvety & Nutty Ice cream made using West Country cream studded with roasted pistachio
- Pack size: 480ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk) (6%), Pistachio Nut Paste (5%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Roasted Pistachio Nuts (2%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
Recycling info
Tub. Recycle Lid. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
480ml (310g e)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scoop (64g)
|Energy
|798kJ / 191kcal
|511kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|10.5g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|17.8g
|11.4g
|Sugars
|16.0g
|10.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.1g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.17g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings.
|-
|-
|One scoop 64g is the equivalent to 100ml.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
