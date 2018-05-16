New
Very Lazy Umami Paste 125G
Product Description
- Cooking paste with tomato, miso & soy sauce
- Veggie and vegan friendly
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Paste (19.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Dark Soft Brown Sugar, White Miso Paste (9%) (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Yeast, Cultures), Garlic Purée, Soy Sauce (7%) (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt, Ethanol), Olive Oil, Yellow Bean Sauce (Soya Extract (Soybean, Water, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Sugar, Salt), Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Porcini Mushroom Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best before end: See lid.
Number of uses
Contains approx. 5 servings
Warnings
- SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT
- POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN
Name and address
- Made for:
- English Provender Company,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
- Call us on: +44 (0)1635 592655
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (20g)
|Energy
|1025kJ/245kcal
|205kJ/49kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|<0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|20.1g
|4.0g
|of which sugars
|15.6g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.3g
|<1g
|Salt
|3.04g
|0.61g
Safety information
