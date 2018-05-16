We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Very Lazy Umami Paste 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Very Lazy Umami Paste 125G
£2.15
£0.17/10g

Product Description

  • Cooking paste with tomato, miso & soy sauce
  • Veggie and vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Paste (19.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Dark Soft Brown Sugar, White Miso Paste (9%) (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Yeast, Cultures), Garlic Purée, Soy Sauce (7%) (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt, Ethanol), Olive Oil, Yellow Bean Sauce (Soya Extract (Soybean, Water, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Sugar, Salt), Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Porcini Mushroom Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best before end: See lid.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

  • SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT
  • POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,

Return to

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.
  • RH Amar,
  • 5 Fitzwilliam Sq.,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D07 R744,
  • Ireland.
  • Call us on: +44 (0)1635 592655

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (20g)
Energy1025kJ/245kcal205kJ/49kcal
Fat16.2g3.2g
of which saturates1.6g<0.5g
Carbohydrate20.1g4.0g
of which sugars15.6g3.1g
Fibre1.5g<0.5g
Protein4.3g<1g
Salt3.04g0.61g

Safety information

SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN

View all Seasoning, Herbs & Spices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here