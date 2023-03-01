Newfoundland Kidney Health Test For more information, instructional videos and advice please visit our website and/or app.

At-home self-test to detect increased levels of albumin in urine, as an indicator of chronic kidney disease. Microalbuminuria (MAU) Rapid Test Kit (Colloidal Gold) Symptoms to look out for: - Swelling in your legs, ankles or feet - Shortness of breath & fatigue - Confusion or trouble concentrating - Nausea or vomiting - Urinating more frequently - Dry or itchy skin

Urine sample Results in 3 mins Over 98% accurate

Preparation and Usage