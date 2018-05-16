Itsu Greens & Chilli Stuffed Pancakes 350G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure stuffed pan cakes are cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.



Oven cook

Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C fan.

2. Place pan'cakes on a baking tray lined with baking parchment.

3. Lightly brush the pan'cakes with 1/2 tsp oil.

4. Place in the centre of the oven & cook for 10 mins.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 1. Pre-heat 1 tsp of oil in a medium sized pan on a medium-high heat.

2. Add stuffed pan'cakes, cover with lid & cook for 8 mins. Flip during cooking.

3. Cook until golden brown.

