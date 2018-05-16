We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Itsu Greens & Chilli Stuffed Pancakes 350G

Itsu Greens & Chilli Stuffed Pancakes 350G
£4.50
£12.86/kg

Product Description

  • Asian flat dumplings filled with vegetables, soya protein & Korean chilli paste
  • Stars, sides & mains
  • Korean-style pan'cakes can be the star of the show [with a delicious dip], enjoyed as a side dish, or as a main course served with veg, rice, mash, salad etc.
  • To make our filling we sauté Asian greens with spices & glass noodles before seasoning with soy & gochujang. In Seoul they're celebrated at breakfast, lunch & dinner or as a convenient snack, straight from the freezer.
  • Eat beautiful
  • Ready in 8 mins
  • Low in fat
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 350G
Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour, Chive (7%), Textured Soya Protein (7%), Spring Onion (7%), White Cabbage (7%), Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Carrot (6%), Salted Napa Cabbage (3.5%) (Napa Cabbage, Water, Salt), Onion (3.5%), Gochujang (Fermented Rice Paste [Rice, Water, Salt], Glucose Syrup, Chilli Powder, Water, Fermented Soybean Paste [Water, Soya Beans, Salt], Alcohol, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Soy Seasoning [Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat Gluten, Alcohol, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin], Garlic Juice Concentrate), Garlic, Vegetable Seasoning Oil (Soya Bean Oil, Onion, Garlic, Dried Onion, Spring Onion, Yeast Extract, Glucose), Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Cayenne Pepper, Soy Seasoning (Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley)), Black Pepper, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure stuffed pan cakes are cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C fan.
2. Place pan'cakes on a baking tray lined with baking parchment.
3. Lightly brush the pan'cakes with 1/2 tsp oil.
4. Place in the centre of the oven & cook for 10 mins.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat 1 tsp of oil in a medium sized pan on a medium-high heat.
2. Add stuffed pan'cakes, cover with lid & cook for 8 mins. Flip during cooking.
3. Cook until golden brown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion.
  • On their own [with a dipping sauce]
  • With vegetables/salad
  • With noodles/rice

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria Street,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria Street,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,
  • UK.
  • itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

5 x 70g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per: 100gas sold per: 140g
Energy (kJ) / (kcal)582 / 138815 / 193
Fat (g)1.42.0
of which saturates (g)0.20.3
Carbohydrate (g)2332
of which sugars (g)2.33.2
Fibre (g)3.24.5
Protein (g)6.69.2
Salt (g)1.11.5
This pack contains 2-3 servings--
