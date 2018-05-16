New
Pot Noodle Fusions Thai Green Curry 117G
Each pot contains
- Energy
- 2252kJ
-
- 541kcal
- 27%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 22g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 11g
- 55%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.3g
- 38%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 590kJ/142kcal
Product Description
- Soy sauce seasoning for noodles
- Spend less time cooking and more time chasing your dreams with Pot Noodle Thai Green Curry - from the nation's fastest selling snack pot brand
- Our Thai Green Curry noodle pots have the chilli pepper hit you expect balanced by a cooling lime and coconut flavour
- We've been helping the nation grab life by the noodle and save time by cooking less for over 40 years
- Looking for a way to get Thaied up in the kitchen, without, you know, getting tied down for too long? Pot Noodle Thai Green Curry from the nation's fastest selling snack pot brand has got you covered with tasty, time-saving noodles. No need to be a master chef to get some tasty grub in you in just 4 minutes. First, rip off the lid. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 minutes. Next, stir the noodles. Then leave alone for another 2 minutes. Third, stir again! Then find the sachet, add the contents of it for that extra flavour. Lastly, grab a fork and dive in. Be sure to seize your opportunity and strike while the pot's hot! Do not reheat. These are the instant noodles that let you grab life by the noodle - cook less and live more. We've been helping the nation save time by cooking less for over 40 years during which time we've become the Noodle of all other noodles' envy. Both cleverly convenient and deviously delicious, each of our flavours offers a different way to enjoy the spoils of spending less time in the kitchen and more time doing whatever it is that makes you happy… however unexpected it may be.
- V-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegan, V-LABEL.EU
- Just add boiling water and give it a stir, and your Pot Noodle is ready to eat in just 4 minutes
- These curry noodles have none of that artificial colour or preservative stuff
- Pot Noodle Thai Green Curry is suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- European Vegetarian Union
- Pack size: 117G
Information
Ingredients
Noodle Mix (96.6%): Dried (67.5%) [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Salt, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates)], Wheat Flour, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Coconut Milk Powder (2%), Flavourings, Sugar, Palm Fat, Onion Powder¹ (0.9%), Red Pepper (0.6%), Spices (Turmeric¹, Galangal Root, Chilli Pepper, Garlic Powder¹), Glucose Syrup, Herbs 0.16% (Thai Lime Leaves, Coriander Leaves¹), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Sauce Sachet (3.4%): Spiced Soy Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Soy Sauce Powder (Maltodextrin, Salt, Soy Sauce (Soy, Wheat)), Modified Corn Starch, Spices, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], †From sustainable agriculture
Allergy Information
- May contain other Cereals containing Gluten, Celery, Egg, Milk and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in capitals
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place (but don't let dust gather)
Number of uses
This pot contains 1 portion after preparation with water (382g)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd.,
- Pot Noodle,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK Ltd.,
- Pot Noodle,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- Any comments or questions? Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281026
Net Contents
117g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as prepared per 100g
|as prepared per pot**
|%* per pot**
|Energy
|590kJ/142kcal
|2252kJ/541kcal
|27%
|Fat
|5.8g
|22g
|31%
|of which saturates
|3.0g
|11g
|55%
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|73g
|28%
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|6.0g
|7%
|Fibre
|0.7g
|2.7g
|Protein
|3.2g
|12g
|24%
|Salt
|0.61g
|2.3g
|38%
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**This pot contains 1 portion after preparation with water (382g)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This in