Fairy All In One Original 25 Dishwasher Tablets 338G

Fairy All In One Orig Dishwasher 25 Tablets 338G

Fairy Original All in One dishwasher tablets deliver 1st time cleaning action and are effective even on dried-on grease, for sparkly clean dishes. Fairy combines liquid and powder in one powerful capsule. Its ultra soluble pouch dissolves fast, so it starts cleaning quickly to get the job done. And they are so easy to use! No unwrapping needed, just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser.

Fairy Original tablets deliver 1st time cleaning action and are effective even on dried-on grease Built-in salt and rinse aid action, including glass and silver protection Keep your dishwasher smelling fresh and clean The ultra soluble tablet dissolves fast Our plant operates with 100% purchased renewable electricity

Pack size: 338G

Ingredients

5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Polycarboxylates, <5% Phosphonates, Enzymes, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage