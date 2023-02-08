UP&GO Chocolate Breakfast Shake 300ml
Product Description
- The nutritious chocolate flavour breakfast drink that's high in protein, high in fibre, low in fat and made with milk and gluten-free oats. Fortified with vitamins & minerals (UHT).
- Bursting with real milk, oats and essential vitamins, UP&GO Breakfast Shakes are a tasty, healthy and convenient way to begin your day.
- Shake up your morning with a high fibre, high protein, low sugar breakfast shake. UP&GO is your smart choice for breakfast on the move.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C020428
- Powered by Oats
- Bursting with Real Oats, Milk & Vitamins
- Protein + Fibre + Energy
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (46%), Oat drink [Water, Gluten-Free Oats (3.1%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Water, Milk Retentate (3, 6%), Sugar, Faba Bean Protein, Polydextrose, Cocoa Powder (0.85%), Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Gellan, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Minerals (Calcium Phosphate, Iron), Salt, Vitamins (D, C, B1, B2, B3, B6, Folic Acid, B12)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once open, keep refrigerated and drink within 24 hours.Best before: see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake me
- Drink chilled.
Number of uses
300ml = 1 serving
Name and address
- Life Health Foods UK,
- 82 St John Street,
- London,
- EC1M 4JN.
- 10 Harcourt Street,
- Dublin 2,
Return to
- Life Health Foods UK,
- 82 St John Street,
- London,
- EC1M 4JN.
- 10 Harcourt Street,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 H364.
- hello@upandgo.co.uk
- www.upandgo.co.uk
Net Contents
300ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per 300 ml
|%RI** per 100ml
|Energy
|206kJ
|618kJ
|-
|49kcal
|147kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|2.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|7g
|22g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|15g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|6.6g
|Protein
|2.8g
|8g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.36g
|Vitamin D
|0.8µg
|2.4µg
|16%
|Vitamin C
|6.0mg
|18.0mg
|8%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.15mg
|0.45mg
|14%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.2mg
|0.6mg
|14%
|Niacin (B3)
|2.1mg
|6.3mg
|13%
|Vitamin B6
|0.2mg
|0.6mg
|14%
|Folic Acid
|26µg
|78µg
|13%
|Vitamin B12
|0.3µg
|0.9µg
|12%
|Iron
|1.1mg
|3.3mg
|8%
|Calcium
|120mg
|360mg
|15%
|Phosphorus
|93mg
|279mg
|13%
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
