SCHOLL 5 HEEL LARGE HEEL BLISTER PLASTERS

Relieves blister pain instantly* To facilitates the healing process** How does hydrocolloid technology work? - *Cushions and protects the area to provide instant pain relief - **Absorbs small amounts of fluid to promote an optimal environment for skin/blisters to heal - Stays firmly in place / Lasts up to 7 days - Latex free Blister plasters are also available in: Mixed plasters: Mixture of large, small and toe plasters. Large plasters: Ideal for large blisters or blisters on heels. Toe plasters: Ideal for blisters on toes.

CE Mark - European Conformance, 2797, Rev 02 (07/2021) Scholl and their logos are trademarks of the Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Protects against painful rubbing 100% waterproof & breathable

Net Contents

5 x Blister Plasters