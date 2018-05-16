Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Breast Strips 400G

1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 964kJ
-
- 230kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.57g
- 10%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1071kJ / 256kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces in a southern fried breadcrumb coating.
- Succulent strips of chicken coated in a southern fried breadcrumb. Our chicken strips are made with 100% chicken breast coated in a crunchy and flavoursome seasoned crumb to give that great American Southern Fried taste. Our crunchy, tender Southern Fried Strips are quick and easy to prepare cooking in just 22 minutes, making them perfect for a quick lunch, mid week meal or even recreating your favourite takeaway meal at home These make the perfect freezer filler for quick, convenient and tasty meals without the food waste.
- 100% Whole Fillet Tender chicken breast covered in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (57%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Fennel, Onion Powder, Yeast, Yeast Extract Powder, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil, Onion Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (90g**)
|Energy
|1071kJ / 256kcal
|964kJ / 230kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|15.5g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|18.5g
|16.7g
|Salt
|0.64g
|0.57g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 360g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.