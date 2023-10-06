Smiths Chipsticks Salt & Vinegar Sharing Bag Crisps 105g

Salt & Vinegar Flavour Maize & Potato Snack

- Chipsticks have been around since 1971 - These crispy, crunchy sticks, full of your favourite Salt & Vinegar flavour, are as delicious now as they have always been! - This sharing bag is the ideal snack for a party, to share with your mates or great for a big night in - Baked not fried - Suitable for vegetarians - No artificial colours - Smith's iconic snacks include Frazzles and Chipsticks

From humble beginnings as an apprentice greengrocer, Frank Smith went on to establish his own snacks company in 1920. Smith's crisps soon became a household name - a staple in every soldier's ration bag in World War II. By 1949, nearly every pub in Britain stocked Smith's and it remains a household name to this day, famous for creating many iconic snacks including Frazzles and Chipsticks.

146Kcal 611 kJ per serving Baked not fried No artificial colours Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 105G

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Granules (Preservative (Sodium Hydrogen SULPHITE)), Salt and Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Potassium Chloride]

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard. Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

Each pack contains 3 - 4 portions

Net Contents

105g ℮

