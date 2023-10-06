We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Smiths Chipsticks Salt & Vinegar Sharing Bag Crisps 105g

Vegetarian

Salt & Vinegar Flavour Maize & Potato Snack
- Chipsticks have been around since 1971- These crispy, crunchy sticks, full of your favourite Salt & Vinegar flavour, are as delicious now as they have always been!- This sharing bag is the ideal snack for a party, to share with your mates or great for a big night in- Baked not fried- Suitable for vegetarians- No artificial colours- Smith's iconic snacks include Frazzles and Chipsticks
From humble beginnings as an apprentice greengrocer, Frank Smith went on to establish his own snacks company in 1920. Smith's crisps soon became a household name - a staple in every soldier's ration bag in World War II. By 1949, nearly every pub in Britain stocked Smith's and it remains a household name to this day, famous for creating many iconic snacks including Frazzles and Chipsticks.
146Kcal 611 kJ per servingBaked not friedNo artificial coloursSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 105G
146Kcal 611 kJ per servingBaked not friedNo artificial coloursSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Granules (Preservative (Sodium Hydrogen SULPHITE)), Salt and Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Potassium Chloride]

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard. Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

Each pack contains 3 - 4 portions

Net Contents

105g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

