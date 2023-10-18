L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Shampoo 400Ml

Up to 2x less hair on your brush¹ Get up to 2x less hair on your brush¹ with the Elvive Full Resist [with Aminexil] Reinforcing Shampoo from L'Oréal Paris. A strengthening shampoo for hair with a tendency to fall due to breakage. Stress, brushing, seasonal change, and heat styling can cause your hair to feel weaker and thinner. As a result, it has the tendency to end up on your brush. Get your strength back and help your hair to resist breakage with the reinforcing shampoo. The formula is enriched with Aminexil, a patented molecule that is clinically proven to strengthen hair and minimise hair fall due to breakage. The formula is also boosted with hair supplements Biotin and Arginine which act as a lightweight barrier to protect and strengthen hair. The Result? Break-proof detangling with up to 2x less hair on your brush¹. Scalp feels healthier and hair is stronger. Scientifically designed for and effective on hair with a tendency to fall due to breakage. For optimal results, complete the routine with the rest of the Full Resist [with Aminexil] Scalp and Hair Programme. ¹Instrumental test.

Goes well with Full Resist Conditioner Full Resist Serum Full Resist Mask

Minimises hair fall due to breakage Stronger hair Break-proof detangling

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Dimethicone, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Diaminopyrimidine Oxide, Cocamide MIPA, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Arginine, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Fumaric Acid, Biotin, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage