Bernard Matthews 7 Turkey Dinosaurs 350G
Each Dinosaur (oven baked) contains
- Energy
- 536kJ
-
- 128kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.9g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.44g
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078 kJ
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped turkey with added milk proteins from cows' milk, coated in breadcrumbs.
- How it all started.
- In 1950, Bernard Matthews bought 20 turkey eggs and a second hand incubator from a local auction in Norfolk.
- To the Farm
- 12 eggs hatched, and when he bought Great Witchingham Hall in 1955, it became home to the turkeys. The rest is history.
- Gobble Gobble
- 7* Turkey Dinosaurs
- *Average contents 7 Numbers may vary
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Turkey (43%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring (Milk), Potassium Chloride, Rosemary Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. For best before end date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
The following are guidelines only. Remove all packaging before cooking. Check that food is thoroughly cooked before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a moderately hot preheated grill for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6 and cook for approximately 12-15 minutes.
Produce of
Made in the UK with turkey from farms in the UK
Warnings
- CAUTION: Particular care should be taken when serving to young children. Product will be hot.
- ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
Name and address
- Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR9 5QD
Return to
- Contact us
- If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us this packaging and your letter to:
- Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR9 5QD
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|RI*
|Energy
|1078 kJ
|1219 kJ
|8400
|-
|258 kcal
|292 kcal
|2000
|Fat
|14.0g
|15.7g
|70g
|saturates
|2.0g
|2.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|23.7g
|260g
|sugars
|2.2g
|2.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|24g
|Protein
|12.0g
|13.5g
|50g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.0g
|6g
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Particular care should be taken when serving to young children. Product will be hot. ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
