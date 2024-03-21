We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Strawberry & Yogurt Swirled Lollies 4X50ml

£1.60

£0.80/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One ice cream
Energy
193kJ
46kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 665kJ / 158kcal

Yogurt flavour ice cream and strawberry flavour ice cream.
Frozen yogurt swirled with strawberry flavour ice creamMADE WITH YOGURT strawberry and yogurt flavour ice creams swirled together
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Yogurt (Milk) (10%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (4.5%), Inulin, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Fructose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

116g e (4 x 29g), 200ml (4 x 50ml)

