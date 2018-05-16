New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 186G
Each 24 g (8 pieces) contains
- Energy
- 499kJ
-
- 119kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.2g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.5g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 13g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2078 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolates with a soft caramel centre (25 %).
- BeTreatwise.net
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment
- By eating Cadbury, you've been helping to fight deforestation
- Thanks to Cocoa Life we are helping farms to protect the forests around them
- WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
- By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
- Big Share Bag
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 186G
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1 portion = 24 g (8 pieces). Approximately 7 portions per bag
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied?
- Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
186g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 8 pieces (24 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2078 kJ
|499 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|497 kcal
|119 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|26 g
|6.2 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|15 g
|3.5 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|14 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|52 g
|13 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|5.7 g
|1.4 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.31 g
|0.08 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 24 g (8 pieces). Approximately 7 portions per bag
|-
|-
|-
