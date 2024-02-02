Leffe Blonde Beer 12 X 330 Ml

Beer www.tapintoyourbeer.com

Delicately malted, Leffe Blonde reveals a sweet bitterness in perfect balance with notes of vanilla and clove. It pairs well with cold cuts and toasts made with fresh cheese, tomatoes and basil. Always Welcome The history of the Abbey of Leffe is marked by hospitality and the art of welcoming. For centuries, it has welcomed its guests by offering them a beer brewed with know-how.

Brewed with 100% Ingredients of Natural Origin Subtle notes of vanilla and cloves

Pack size: 3960ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Barley, Sugar, Hops

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮