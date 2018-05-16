We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tilda Microwave Golden Vegetable Rice 250G

image 1 of Tilda Microwave Golden Vegetable Rice 250G
£0.95
£NaN/null

Per 125g serving

Energy
693kJ
164kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.71g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ

Product Description

  • Tilda Microwave Golden Vegetable Rice 250g
  • Visit tilda.com for more delicious recipe inspiration.
  • An all-time family favourite combining long grain rice with tasty carrots, sweetcorn and peas.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Registered trademarks. Copyright Tilda 2022.
  • Perfect with skewers and grilled fish
  • Gluten Free
  • Ready in 2 Mins
  • Finest Rice
  • Nothing Artificial
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians + Vegans
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Natural Long Grain Rice - Steamed (73%), Vegetables (21.5%) (Sweetcorn, Peas, Red Pepper, Carrots, Onions), Vegetable Stock Powder (3.2%) (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Natural Flavourings, Black Pepper

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Add a splash of water
3 Mins stir fry

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported & local ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Recipe Idea:
  • Perfect with Halloumi, Courgette and Cherry Tomato Skewers.
  • For a spicy kick, dust with some smoked paprika before grilling.
  • Also great with prawns or chicken skewers.

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch via hello@tilda.com
  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy554kJ693kJ
-131kcal164kcal
Fat2.0g2.5g
of which saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate24.8g31.0g
of which sugars0.8g1.0g
Fibre1.6g2.0g
Protein2.7g3.4g
Salt0.57g0.71g
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g--

Safety information

Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

