Tilda Microwave Golden Vegetable Rice 250G
Per 125g serving
- Energy
- 693kJ
-
- 164kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.5g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.71g
- 12%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ
Product Description
- Tilda Microwave Golden Vegetable Rice 250g
- Visit tilda.com for more delicious recipe inspiration.
- An all-time family favourite combining long grain rice with tasty carrots, sweetcorn and peas.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
- Registered trademarks. Copyright Tilda 2022.
- Perfect with skewers and grilled fish
- Gluten Free
- Ready in 2 Mins
- Finest Rice
- Nothing Artificial
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians + Vegans
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Natural Long Grain Rice - Steamed (73%), Vegetables (21.5%) (Sweetcorn, Peas, Red Pepper, Carrots, Onions), Vegetable Stock Powder (3.2%) (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Natural Flavourings, Black Pepper
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Add a splash of water
3 Mins stir fry
Produce of
Made in the UK from imported & local ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Recipe Idea:
- Perfect with Halloumi, Courgette and Cherry Tomato Skewers.
- For a spicy kick, dust with some smoked paprika before grilling.
- Also great with prawns or chicken skewers.
Number of uses
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|554kJ
|693kJ
|-
|131kcal
|164kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|2.5g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|24.8g
|31.0g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|2.7g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.71g
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
