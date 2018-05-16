We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Cornetto Ice Cream Soft Caramel & Hazelnut 4X140ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cornetto Ice Cream Soft Caramel & Hazelnut 4X140ml
£3.50
£0.62/100ml

Portion = 140 ml / 81 g

Energy
928kJ
222kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1145 kJ

Product Description

  • Hazelnut flavour ice cream and caramel ice cream, in a water cone (15%), with chocolate flavour coating (8%) chocolate sauce (8%) and dark chocolate pieces (2%).
  • Deliciously Crunchy
  • Pack size: 560ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Fat, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Fructose, Soluble Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides), Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Tara Gum, Carrageenan), Flavourings, Salt, Cocoa Butter, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Barley, Hazelnut and Soy.

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Wall's,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Wall's,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 444 420

Net Contents

560ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer Portion**%* per Portion**
Energy1145 kJ664 kJ928 kJ
-274 kcal159 kcal222 kcal11 %
Fat12 g6,9 g9,7 g14 %
of which saturates9,8 g5,7 g8,0 g40 %
Carbohydrate36 g21 g29 g11 %
of which sugars27 g16 g22 g24 %
Protein3,2 g1,9 g2,6 g5 %
Salt0,21 g0,12 g0,17 g3 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Portion = 140 ml = 81 g, 560 ml / 324 g = 4 x Portion----
View all Ice Cream Cones

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here