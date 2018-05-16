New
Cornetto Ice Cream Soft Caramel & Hazelnut 4X140ml
Portion = 140 ml / 81 g
- Energy
- 928kJ
-
- 222kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1145 kJ
Product Description
- Hazelnut flavour ice cream and caramel ice cream, in a water cone (15%), with chocolate flavour coating (8%) chocolate sauce (8%) and dark chocolate pieces (2%).
- Deliciously Crunchy
- Pack size: 560ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Fat, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Fructose, Soluble Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides), Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Tara Gum, Carrageenan), Flavourings, Salt, Cocoa Butter, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May contain Barley, Hazelnut and Soy.
Storage
Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Wall's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Wall's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1800 444 420
Net Contents
560ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per Portion**
|%* per Portion**
|Energy
|1145 kJ
|664 kJ
|928 kJ
|-
|274 kcal
|159 kcal
|222 kcal
|11 %
|Fat
|12 g
|6,9 g
|9,7 g
|14 %
|of which saturates
|9,8 g
|5,7 g
|8,0 g
|40 %
|Carbohydrate
|36 g
|21 g
|29 g
|11 %
|of which sugars
|27 g
|16 g
|22 g
|24 %
|Protein
|3,2 g
|1,9 g
|2,6 g
|5 %
|Salt
|0,21 g
|0,12 g
|0,17 g
|3 %
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Portion = 140 ml = 81 g, 560 ml / 324 g = 4 x Portion
|-
|-
|-
|-
