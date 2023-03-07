Haagen Dazs Macaron Strawberry Raspberry Ice Cream 3 X 80Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1525kJ / 366kcal
Product Description
- Strawberry and raspberry dairy ice cream with raspberry sauce and macaron pieces (6%), with a white chocolate (23.3%) and macaron pieces (2.1%) coating. Macaron pieces coloured with sweet potato and carrot concentrates.
- Strawberry and raspberry dairy ice cream with raspberry sauce and macaron pieces (6%), with a white chocolate (23.3%) and macaron pieces (2.1%) coating.
- A recipe collaboration with the legendary brand, Pierre Hermé, reinterpreting France's most classic dessert, the macaron. Crack into a fruity delight with strawberry ice cream, raspberry sauce and pink mini macaron shells smothered in a coating of white chocolate, with macaron pieces.
- For this recipe, we introduced pink mini macaron shells to our signature strawberry ice cream and watched the magic happen. Head on the tastebud trip of a lifetime as you dive into fruity pools of raspberry sauce, picking up mini macaron shells along the way. Don’t hold back with Häagen-Dazs.
- Bite through the crunchy shells of our pink mini macarons to reach their moreish, chewy centres – each delicately balancing the strawberry ice cream sweetness with the macaron’s signature almond flavour. The result? Spoonfuls span narrow alleys and open runways, meandering through all the cafés and parks, silent galleries and lovelock bridges. For this trip to Paris, you don’t need a passport.
- To create our luxury and creamy signature scoops, we use our unique blending technique to combine four simple and classic ingredients: fresh cream, milk, eggs, and sugar. Macaron shells are coloured with naturally sourced ingredients, sweet potato and carrot concentrates.
- Häagen-Dazs have been making luxury ice cream like no other since 1960. Our founder, Reuben Mattus’ vision was to make the most extraordinary ice cream the world has ever tasted, a spoonful of luxury to escape the everyday. And to get there he only used the highest quality, carefully selected ingredients. As Reuben said, ‘If you’re like everyone else, you’re lost’. So we make an ice cream like no other – the best that best can be. If you like fruity flavours you'll love our Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream or our Belgian Chocolate ice cream for the chocolate lovers!
- Häagen-Dazs ice cream is made with real cream, no artificial flavours or colours and no sweeteners.
- Häagen-Dazs ice cream is suitable for vegetarians and is Kosher.
- These ice cream sticks with a white chocolate coating are for those who don’t hold back, perfect for a moment of indulgence.
- Pack Size: 3x80ml
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 240ML
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Fresh Cream (20%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Strawberry Puree (6.6%), Water, Raspberry Puree (3.6%), Whole Milk Powder, Almond Flour, Egg Yolk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Egg White, Coconut Oil, Lychee Puree, Corn Starch, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Raspberry Juice (0.2%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sweet Potato and Carrot Concentrates, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soy)), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Natural Raspberry Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain other Tree Nuts and Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep stored below -18 °C. For best before date see side of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 5 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Contains 3 portions
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
- 1800 535115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
240ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Bar (75g)
|%* (75g)
|Energy
|1525kJ / 366kcal
|1144kJ / 274kcal
|14%
|Fat
|24.1g
|18.1g
|26%
|of which saturates
|14.5g
|10.9g
|55%
|Carbohydrate
|32.2g
|24.1g
|9%
|of which sugars
|31.7g
|23.8g
|26%
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|-
|Protein
|4.5g
|3.4g
|7%
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.11g
|2%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
