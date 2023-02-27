Tesco Salmon, Prawn & Surimi Rolls Sriracha Mayonnaise 141G
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1193kJ
-
- 284kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.8g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.4g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.06g
- 18%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Spicy Mayo Sachet [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)], Smoked Salmon (Fish) (4.5%), Prawn (Crustacean) (2%), Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Edamame Soya Beans, Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Rice Vinegar], Black Sesame Seeds, Nori Seaweed, White Sesame Seeds, White Fish, Salt, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Corn Starch, Reconstituted Dried Egg White, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Potato Starch, Horseradish Powder, Red Chilli Purée, Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Colours (Lycopene, Paprika Extract, Curcumin).
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
For best results remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (141g)
|Energy
|846kJ / 202kcal
|1193kJ / 284kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|25.5g
|36.0g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.4g
|Protein
|5.5g
|7.8g
|Salt
|0.75g
|1.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review