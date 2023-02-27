We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Salmon, Prawn & Surimi Rolls Sriracha Mayonnaise 141G

Tesco Salmon, Prawn & Surimi Rolls Sriracha Mayonnaise 141G

£2.85

£2.02/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1193kJ
284kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 846kJ / 202kcal

4 Smoked salmon and low fat soft cheese California rolls with a black sesame seed coating, 2 prawn and sriracha mayonnaise with pepper California rolls with a white sesame seed coating, 2 surimi and edamame soya beans with wasabi mayonnaise California rolls with a white and black sesame seed coating, a spicy mayonnaise sachet and a bottle of soy sauce.
Rolled salmon and soft cheese mini California rolls, prawn sriracha mayo with pepper mini California rolls, surimi & edamame wasabi mayo mini California rolls
Pack size: 141G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Spicy Mayo Sachet [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)], Smoked Salmon (Fish) (4.5%), Prawn (Crustacean) (2%), Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Edamame Soya Beans, Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Rice Vinegar], Black Sesame Seeds, Nori Seaweed, White Sesame Seeds, White Fish, Salt, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Corn Starch, Reconstituted Dried Egg White, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Potato Starch, Horseradish Powder, Red Chilli Purée, Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Colours (Lycopene, Paprika Extract, Curcumin).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

141g e

Preparation and Usage

For best results remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

