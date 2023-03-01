We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Haliborange Big Multi 90 Strawberry Flavour Softies
image 1 of Haliborange Big Multi 90 Strawberry Flavour Softiesimage 2 of Haliborange Big Multi 90 Strawberry Flavour Softies

Haliborange Big Multi 90 Strawberry Flavour Softies

No ratings yet
Write a review

£9.95

£0.11/each

Vegetarian

90 Strawberry Flavour Food Supplement Gummies with nutrients and bacteria cells.
Offering you Big Value whilst looking our for your Brain, Immune function and Gut health:B = Brain! Push for full potential and support your mental performance with Vitamin B5. Vitamin B5 contributes to normal mental performanceI = Immune System! A strong immune system is essential for health. Support yours with Vitamin D. Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune systemG = Gut! Looking for support from the inside out? Our Big gummy's formulated with Calcium, Bifidobacterium lactis and Lactobacillus rhamnosus. Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymesPlus!Vitamin A to help support normal vision.Calcium and Vitamin D to help support normal growth and development of bones in children.
A tasty and convenient multivitamin from the UK's No.1 Kids Brand†, Haliborange.†Based on 52 W/E Sales Data. 29.12.18
Big ValueBrain, Immunity, GutFor the Whole FamilySuitable for Vegetarians
Vitamin B5 contributes to normal mental performanceVitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune systemCalcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymesVitamin A to help support normal visionCalcium and Vitamin D to help support normal growth and development of bones in children

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavouring, Bifidobacterium Lactis, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Colour: Anthocyanins, Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-Pantothenate), Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax

Net Contents

90 x Softies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily intake: From 3 years old, chew 1 gummy per day. If you're an adult take two!

View all Kids Vitamins

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here