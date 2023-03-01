Haliborange Big Multi 90 Strawberry Flavour Softies

90 Strawberry Flavour Food Supplement Gummies with nutrients and bacteria cells.

Offering you Big Value whilst looking our for your Brain, Immune function and Gut health: B = Brain! Push for full potential and support your mental performance with Vitamin B5. Vitamin B5 contributes to normal mental performance I = Immune System! A strong immune system is essential for health. Support yours with Vitamin D. Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system G = Gut! Looking for support from the inside out? Our Big gummy's formulated with Calcium, Bifidobacterium lactis and Lactobacillus rhamnosus. Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes Plus! Vitamin A to help support normal vision. Calcium and Vitamin D to help support normal growth and development of bones in children.

A tasty and convenient multivitamin from the UK's No.1 Kids Brand†, Haliborange. †Based on 52 W/E Sales Data. 29.12.18

Big Value Brain, Immunity, Gut For the Whole Family Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavouring, Bifidobacterium Lactis, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Colour: Anthocyanins, Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-Pantothenate), Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax

Net Contents

90 x Softies

