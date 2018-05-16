Ferrero Rocher Dark Ice Cream Sticks 4 X 70Ml

Per piece = 50 g / 70 ml
- Energy
- 801kJ
-
- 193kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g
Product Description
- Hazelnut-flavoured ice cream (54.9%) swirled with hazelnut and cocoa (6.1%), and with a dark chocolate and hazelnut coating.
- Ice cream multipack containing four Ferrero Rocher Dark Ice Cream Sticks to be stored at -18˚C.
- Further discover Ferrero Rocher Classic Ice Cream with a crunchy shell of delicious milk chocolate coating and Raffaello Ice Cream with its blend of exotic flavour and gentle textures.
- The unique and refined pleasure of Ferrero Rocher, now in a smooth hazelnut flavoured ice cream, enriched with a delightful hazelnut and cocoa swirl, dipped in a rich coating of dark chocolate and crunchy masterfully roasted hazelnut pieces.
- Discover the precious and unmistakable multi taste and textural experience of Ferrero Rocher, for the first time in an extraordinary indulgent Ice Cream stick.
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.
- The sublime hazelnut experience
- The unique and refined pleasure of Ferrero Rocher in an ice cream, now with the special touch of dark chocolate.
- Pack size: 280ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Fine Dark Chocolate 32.8% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings), Hazelnuts (10.4%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.7%), Whey Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya)), Stabilizers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Eggs, Almonds, Walnuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachios, Macadamia Nuts.
Storage
Store at -18°C.
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
- Consumer Careline: 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per piece (50 g)
|%*
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|1603 / 386
|1144 / 275
|801 / 193
|10
|Fat (g)
|27,6
|19,7
|13,8
|20
|of which Saturates (g)
|13,9
|9,9
|7,3
|35
|Carbohydrate (g)
|28,4
|20,3
|14,2
|5
|of which Sugars (g)
|25,3
|18,0
|12,6
|14
|Protein (g)
|4,4
|3,1
|2,2
|4
|Salt (g)
|0,114
|0,082
|0,057
|1
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.