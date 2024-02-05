Jimmy's Iced Coffee Caramel 275Ml

Ready-to-drink caramel flavour iced coffee. Find out more at ra.org Keep Your Chin Up!

Refreshing Iced Coffee with Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica Coffee + Caramel. Jimmy’s Caramel Iced Coffee. A grown-ups version of a Caramel Iced Coffee without the ludicrous sweetness. Expect the refreshment you should always get from a Jimmy’s with Rainforest Alliance coffee, semi-skimmed milk and natural caramel flavour. Enjoy. When? Late morning boost or lunchtime treat. Keep Your Chin Up!

Welcome to Jimmy’s, the world of high quality Rainforest Alliance certified coffee, endlessly recyclable packaging and to top it off we’re a B Corp.

Rainforest Alliance™ - People & Nature, Coffee

Suitable for vegetarians Rainforest Alliance Arabica coffee & smooth caramel Endlessly Recyclable Packaging Refreshing Iced Coffee

Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk (62%), Single-Origin Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee*)(36%), Unrefined Demerara Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

See ingredients in bold

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Preparation and Usage