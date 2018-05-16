Nuii Adventure Australian Macadamia & Nordic Berry 6 Pack 330Ml

Product Description
- Vanilla dairy ice cream swirled with salted caramel sauce (5.5 %) covered with milk chocolate (34 %) and caramelised Australian macadamia nut pieces. Chocolate dairy ice cream with Nordic blueberry sauce (5.5 %) covered with dark chocolate with roasted and crushed cocoa beans (1 %) and freeze-dried Nordic blueberry pieces (0.7 %).
- Wildark Supporter
- nuiiicecream.com
- Find out more at ra.org.
- This product does not contain palm oil as an ingredient and is made with sustainably sourced sticks.
- Salted Caramel & Australian Macadamia
- Produced in the EU.
- Dark Chocolate & Nordic Berry
- Produced in the EU with cocoa beans from non-EU countries.
- Rainforest & Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Nuii® Reg. Trademark of Froneri International Ltd
- Ice Cream Adventure
- Gluten free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
- Contains: Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Nuts, Soya
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see side of pack.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- UK: R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- IE: R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Unit D,
Return to
Net Contents
6 x 253g ℮
Bar (42,9 g / 55 ml)
- Energy
- 666kJ
-
- 160kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1554 kJ/372 kcal
- Ice Cream Adventure
- Gluten free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13 %), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹⁾, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil (Milk), Australian Macadamia Nut Pieces (2 %), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass¹⁾, Water, Salted Caramel (1.4 %) (Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk: Whole Milk, Sugar; Water, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Salt), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Carrot Concentrate, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vanilla Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectins), ¹⁾Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
- Contains: Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Nuts, Soya
Storage
- Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Bar = 42,9 g / 55 ml
|Bar % RI*
|Energy
|1554 kJ/372 kcal
|666 kJ/160 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|22 g
|9,6 g
|14 %
|- of which saturates
|13 g
|5,6 g
|28 %
|Carbohydrate
|38 g
|17 g
|7 %
|- of which sugars
|32 g
|14 g
|16 %
|Dietary Fibre
|0,9 g
|< 0,5 g
|-
|Protein
|3,8 g
|1,6 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0,28 g
|0,12 g
|2 %
|*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
Bar (41,6 g / 55 ml)
- Energy
- 643kJ
-
- 155kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1547 kJ/372 kcal
- Ice Cream Adventure
- Gluten free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (36 %) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass¹⁾, Cocoa Butter¹⁾, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), E476, Flavouring), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk) (12.5 %), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Nordic Blueberry Juice from Concentrate (2 %), Skimmed Milk Powder, Roasted and Crushed Cocoa Beans¹⁾, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder¹⁾, Water, Freeze-Dried Nordic Blueberry Pieces, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, ¹⁾Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
- Contains: Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Nuts, Soya
Storage
- Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Bar = 41,6 g / 55 ml
|Bar % RI*
|Energy
|1547 kJ/372 kcal
|643 kJ/155 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|24 g
|10 g
|14 %
|- of which saturates
|15 g
|6,3 g
|32 %
|Carbohydrate
|33 g
|14 g
|5 %
|- of which sugars
|27 g
|11 g
|12 %
|Dietary Fibre
|3,4 g
|1,4 g
|-
|Protein
|3,8 g
|1,6 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0,14 g
|0,06 g
|1 %
|*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
