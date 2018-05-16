We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuii Adventure Australian Macadamia & Nordic Berry 6 Pack 330Ml

Nuii Adventure Australian Macadamia & Nordic Berry 6 Pack 330Ml
Product Description

  • Vanilla dairy ice cream swirled with salted caramel sauce (5.5 %) covered with milk chocolate (34 %) and caramelised Australian macadamia nut pieces. Chocolate dairy ice cream with Nordic blueberry sauce (5.5 %) covered with dark chocolate with roasted and crushed cocoa beans (1 %) and freeze-dried Nordic blueberry pieces (0.7 %).
  • Wildark Supporter
  • nuiiicecream.com
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • This product does not contain palm oil as an ingredient and is made with sustainably sourced sticks.
  • Salted Caramel & Australian Macadamia
  • Produced in the EU.
  • Dark Chocolate & Nordic Berry
  • Produced in the EU with cocoa beans from non-EU countries.
  • Rainforest & Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Nuii® Reg. Trademark of Froneri International Ltd
  • Ice Cream Adventure
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
  • Contains: Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see side of pack.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • IE: R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • UK: R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • IE: R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri group,
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

6 x 253g ℮

Bar (42,9 g / 55 ml)

Energy
666kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1554 kJ/372 kcal

  • Ice Cream Adventure
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13 %), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹⁾, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil (Milk), Australian Macadamia Nut Pieces (2 %), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass¹⁾, Water, Salted Caramel (1.4 %) (Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk: Whole Milk, Sugar; Water, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Salt), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Carrot Concentrate, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vanilla Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectins), ¹⁾Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
  • Contains: Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Nuts, Soya

Storage

  • Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see side of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gBar = 42,9 g / 55 mlBar % RI*
Energy1554 kJ/372 kcal666 kJ/160 kcal8 %
Fat22 g9,6 g14 %
- of which saturates13 g5,6 g28 %
Carbohydrate38 g17 g7 %
- of which sugars32 g14 g16 %
Dietary Fibre0,9 g< 0,5 g-
Protein3,8 g1,6 g3 %
Salt0,28 g0,12 g2 %
*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 3 portions---

Bar (41,6 g / 55 ml)

Energy
643kJ
155kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1547 kJ/372 kcal

  • Ice Cream Adventure
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (36 %) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass¹⁾, Cocoa Butter¹⁾, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), E476, Flavouring), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk) (12.5 %), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Nordic Blueberry Juice from Concentrate (2 %), Skimmed Milk Powder, Roasted and Crushed Cocoa Beans¹⁾, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder¹⁾, Water, Freeze-Dried Nordic Blueberry Pieces, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, ¹⁾Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
  • Contains: Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Nuts, Soya

Storage

  • Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see side of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gBar = 41,6 g / 55 mlBar % RI*
Energy1547 kJ/372 kcal643 kJ/155 kcal8 %
Fat24 g10 g14 %
- of which saturates15 g6,3 g32 %
Carbohydrate33 g14 g5 %
- of which sugars27 g11 g12 %
Dietary Fibre3,4 g1,4 g-
Protein3,8 g1,6 g3 %
Salt0,14 g0,06 g1 %
*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 3 portions---
