Quarterpast Lemon Ginger & Honey Fruit Tea Infusion 250Ml

Quarterpast Lemon Ginger & Honey Fruit Tea Infusion 250Ml
Product Description

  • Lemon Ginger & Honey
  • Real Fruit Infusion
  • Add to Hot Water
  • Makes 12 Cups
  • Add to Soda Water
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice (from Concentrate, 37%), NZ Honey (15%), Ginger (6%), Preservative (E202), Vegetable Gum (Guar), Citric Acid (E330)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Time for a break... turn on the kettle, it's time to unwind.
  • Mix 20ml of Lemon Ginger & Honey syrup into 180ml of hot water.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 12 x 20mL syrup

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Quarterpast,
  • 79 Rotu Drive,
  • Auckland,
  • New Zealand.

Distributor address

  • Shott UK,
  • Unit 1,
  • Brooklands Way,
  • Dinnington,
  • Sheffield,
  • S25 2JZ,

Return to

  • QUARTERPAST.COM
Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Per: Serve 20mL SyrupAverage Per: 100mL Syrup
Energy262kJ1310kJ
Fat, Total0.0g0.0g
- Saturated0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate15.0g76.0g
- Sugars15.0g72.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.0g0.0g
Servings per bottle: 12 x 20mL syrup--
