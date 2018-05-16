Quarterpast Lemon Ginger & Honey Fruit Tea Infusion 250Ml

Product Description
- Lemon Ginger & Honey
- Real Fruit Infusion
- Add to Hot Water
- Makes 12 Cups
- Add to Soda Water
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice (from Concentrate, 37%), NZ Honey (15%), Ginger (6%), Preservative (E202), Vegetable Gum (Guar), Citric Acid (E330)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Time for a break... turn on the kettle, it's time to unwind.
- Mix 20ml of Lemon Ginger & Honey syrup into 180ml of hot water.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle: 12 x 20mL syrup
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Quarterpast,
- 79 Rotu Drive,
- Auckland,
- New Zealand.
Distributor address
- Shott UK,
- Unit 1,
- Brooklands Way,
- Dinnington,
- Sheffield,
- S25 2JZ,
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Per: Serve 20mL Syrup
|Average Per: 100mL Syrup
|Energy
|262kJ
|1310kJ
|Fat, Total
|0.0g
|0.0g
|- Saturated
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|76.0g
|- Sugars
|15.0g
|72.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
