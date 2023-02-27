We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tango Paradise Punch Sugar Free 500ml

Tango Paradise Punch Sugar Free 500ml
Per 250ml:

Energy
35kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 14kJ/3kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated sugar free orange and mango soft drink with tropical fruit flavour, with sweeteners.
  • Tango and the Tango device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Sugar Free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Sugar Free

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 4%, Mango 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower, Blackcurrant, Lemon), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Storage

Best before end: See shoulder of bottle.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch? You can phone us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127, visit the contact us page on our website www.britvic.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy14kJ/3kcal
Salt0.08g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein-

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

