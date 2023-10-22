Naked Strawberry & Banana Smoothie 300Ml

Apple, strawberry, banana and sour cherry fruit juice drink partially from concentrate with vitamin C. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Kick-start your day with a burst of fruity colour with the Naked Strawberry & Banana Smoothie. Naked's Strawberry & Banana Smoothie is packed with colourful fruit, flavour, and boosted with vitamins. 2 apples, 1/2 banana, 5 strawberries and 1 sour cherry per bottle. We NEVER add any sugar. Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. It’s the most delicious way to make mornings more colourful.

Naked® is a registered trademark of Naked Juice Co. of Glendora, Inc.

1 of your 5 a day based on a 150ml serving Bursting with Colourful Flavour Source of Vitamin C Pasteurized Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 300ML

Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Source of Vitamin C

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (45%), Apple Puree, Strawberry Puree (15%), Banana Puree (9%), Sour Cherry Puree, Extracts (Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin C

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage