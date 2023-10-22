We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naked Pineapple & Passion Fruit Smoothie 300Ml

Naked Pineapple & Passion Fruit Smoothie 300Ml

£1.85

£0.62/100ml

Vegan

Apple, banana, pineapple, and passionfruit fruit juice drink partially from concentrate with vitamin C.Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
Shake off the sleepiness with a colourful Naked Pineapple and Passionfruit smoothie.Full of delicious punchy and exotic flavours, this smoothie is boosted with vitamins to make your day brighter.2 1/2 apples, 1/2 banana, 1/2 passionfruit and a dash of pineapple per bottle.We NEVER add sugar.Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
Naked® is a registered trademark of Naked Juice Co. of Glendora, Inc.
1 of your 5 a day based on a 150ml servingBursting with Colourful FlavourSource of Vitamin CPasteurizedSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 300ML
Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Source of Vitamin C

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (54%), Apple Puree, Banana Puree, Pineapple Juice (7%), Passionfruit (1.5%), Extracts (Carrot, Pumpkin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin C

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake wellSeparation is natural

