Naked Pineapple & Passion Fruit Smoothie 300Ml

Apple, banana, pineapple, and passionfruit fruit juice drink partially from concentrate with vitamin C. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Shake off the sleepiness with a colourful Naked Pineapple and Passionfruit smoothie. Full of delicious punchy and exotic flavours, this smoothie is boosted with vitamins to make your day brighter. 2 1/2 apples, 1/2 banana, 1/2 passionfruit and a dash of pineapple per bottle. We NEVER add sugar. Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

Naked® is a registered trademark of Naked Juice Co. of Glendora, Inc.

1 of your 5 a day based on a 150ml serving Bursting with Colourful Flavour Source of Vitamin C Pasteurized Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 300ML

Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Source of Vitamin C

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (54%), Apple Puree, Banana Puree, Pineapple Juice (7%), Passionfruit (1.5%), Extracts (Carrot, Pumpkin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin C

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage