Neat Shower Cleaner Refill Fig & Voilet 30Ml www.neatclean.com

Hello, we're Neat. We create planet-positive solutions that perform brilliantly.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.org Certified B Corporation - We're proud to be a certified B Corp.

Plastic-Free Powerfully plant-based Vegan & not tested on animals Free-from single-use plastic Helps Prevent Limescale Build-Up

5 - <15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes (contains Hexyl Cinnamal, Alpha -Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Eugenol), <5% Preservatives (contains Phenoxyethanol), Amphoteric Surfactants

30ml ℮

Instructions for use: Dilute 30ml concentrate to 500ml with tap water. Spray onto the surface and leave to dry. Use daily. Not suitable for unsealed surfaces. We recommend testing the product in a discreet spot before use. Keep in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight. Discard diluted product after 3 months. Concentrate expiry is 12 months.

Refillable cleaning in three simple steps

1 Pour 470ml of water into your neat. Bottle

2 Add the refill, and secure the trigger spray

3 Shake well, and you're good to go - No need to rinse