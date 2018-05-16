New
Hilltop Maple Flavoured Syrup 230G
Product Description
- Maple flavoured syrup
- Hilltops maple blended syrup is made with a blend of real Canadian maple syrup and invert sugar syrup. This sweet treat is the perfect addition to porridge, pancakes and much more!
- Blended with Canadian Maple Syrup
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
Invert Sugar Syrup, Maple Syrup (27%)
Storage
Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight & strong odours. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx 15 servings
Name and address
- Hilltop Honey Ltd,
- UK: Newtown,
- Powys,
- SY16 1DZ.
- Ireland: Office 128,
- 3 Lombard Street East,
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1289kJ/303kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|75g
|of which sugars
|73g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.8g
|Salt
|0.04g
