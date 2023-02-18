We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fragata Pimiento Piquillo Peppers 230G

5(1)Write a review
Fragata Pimiento Piquillo Peppers 230G
£2.30
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Pimiento Piquillo Peppers in Brine
  • Jar-Glass-Widely recycled
  • Cap-Metal-Widely recycled
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Piquillo Peppers, Water, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. For Best Before End: See Side of Jar

Produce of

Product of Peru

Name and address

  • Ángel Camacho Alimentación, S.L.,
  • Avda. del Pilar 6.,
  • 41530 Morón (Seville).

Importer address

  • A.Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • A.Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A.Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.
  • www.fragata.co.uk

Drained weight

175g

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy 167kJ/40 kcal
Fat 0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 9.0g
of which sugars 8.0g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 0.9g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

A delicious tapa!

5 stars

These are one of my favourite tapas! Heat garlic in olive oil, add a dash of sherry vinegar and pour over the drained piquillo peppers. Bit of parsley and serve - I'm addicted!

