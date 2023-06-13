We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fibre One Snack Bars Crispy Chocolate Brownies 5X24g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 x Brownies (24g)
Energy
341kJ
82kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.9g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

-

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.2g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1421 kJ /

High in fibre brownie with coated white crispy pieces (5%) and chocolate flavour drizzle (7%).
Treat yourself to Fibre One soft-baked Crispy Choc Brownies, with an indulgent chocolate flavoured drizzle and delicious coated crispy puffs inside. When sweet cravings strike, you're always just a bite away from a guilt-free slice of heaven 50% less sugar* - 100% great taste.Each individually wrapped square contains crispy choc pieces making it a delicious and portable snack, perfect to replace your usual chocolate bar. There’s 5g of fibre in every portion and they’re suitable for vegetarians, too. The indulgence of a sweet snack bar and less of the guilt.These delicious treats are high fibre, 50% less sugar,* and full of flavour, perfect for those sweet cravings that just need instant satisfying. Why not have it instead of your usual chocolate bar?If you want to be good but keep getting caught out by your sweet tooth you can now give in to your cravings with these individually wrapped Crispy Choc Brownies. Grab one, unwrap and dive in.Fibre One’s 50% Less Sugar range also comes in Cookies & Cream Drizzle Squares. They join our unbelievably indulgent family of snacks: our moist Chocolate Fudge Brownies and our Birthday Cake, Lemon Drizzle, Cookies and Cream and Salted Caramel flavour Squares. Have you tried the delicious, layered & filled, Cake Bars available in Triple Chocolate, Red Velvet and Strawberry Cheesecake. We’ve also got the delicious doughnut range , which comes in Chocolate, Strawberry & Cream and Banoffee Flavours! You’ll never believe you how indulgent they are.Fibre One 90 Calorie has been bringing joy to dieters since 2015 with our unbelievably tasty snacks. Have what you crave!*50% less sugar than average UK chocolate & vanilla chocolate chip brownies, cake bars/slices, November 2022
Indulge your cravings with other delicious flavours!Fibre One 90 Calorie 5 Cookies & Cream Drizzle Squares
High in fibreIndividually wrapped for the perfect on the go snack that calms those cravingsGuilt free indulgence50% less sugar*A bumper 5g of fibre per brownieSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 120G
High in fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Oligofructose, Vegetable Fats and Oils (Sunflower, Palm, Shea), Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6.5%), Water, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Glazing Agents (Maltitol, Gum Arabic), Isolated Soy Protein, Cocoa Butter, Flavourings, Egg White Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

May contain Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 5 portions

Net Contents

5 x 24g ℮

Preparation and Usage

When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.

