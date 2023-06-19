We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Smiths Frazzles Crispy Bacon Flavour Snacks 120G

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g serving:
Energy
588kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

high

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn Snacks
Did you know your favourite Frazzles have been around since 1975- These crispy, crunchy bacon flavour bites are as delicious now as they have always been!- This sharing bag is the ideal snack for a party, to share with your mates or great for a big night in- Baked not fried- Suitable for vegetarians- No artificial preservatives- Smith's iconic snacks include Frazzles and Chipsticks
From humble beginnings as an apprentice greengrocer, Frank Smith went on to establish his own snacks company in 1920. Smith's crisps soon became a household name - a staple in every soldier's ration bag in World War II. By 1949, nearly every pub in Britain stocked Smith's and it remains a household name to this day, famous for creating many iconic snacks including Frazzles and Chipsticks.
Smiths, the Smiths Logo, Frazzles and the Frazzles Logo are registered trademarks.© 2022
140Kcal 588kJ per servingBaked not friedNo artificial preservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Bacon Flavour Seasoning [Salt, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (contains Soya), Dextrose, Yeast Powder, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Potassium Chloride, Flavourings (contains Soya), Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Rusk (from Wheat), Whey Powder (from Milk), Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Barley Malt Flour, Smoke Flavouring], Colour (Beetroot Red)

Allergy Information

May contain: Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

120g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Preservatives

