We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Walkers Quavers Bbq Sauce Potato Snacks 6 X 16G
image 1 of Walkers Quavers Bbq Sauce Potato Snacks 6 X 16Gimage 2 of Walkers Quavers Bbq Sauce Potato Snacks 6 X 16Gimage 3 of Walkers Quavers Bbq Sauce Potato Snacks 6 X 16Gimage 4 of Walkers Quavers Bbq Sauce Potato Snacks 6 X 16Gimage 5 of Walkers Quavers Bbq Sauce Potato Snacks 6 X 16G

Walkers Quavers Bbq Sauce Potato Snacks 6 X 16G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.95

£2.03/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each inner pack contains:
Energy
345kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

high

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 345 kJ (4%*)

Walkers Quavers BBQ Sauce Potato Snacks 6 x 16g
- Light and curly Walkers Quavers snacks are as delicious as they are fun to eat- Multipack contains 6 bags of Walkers Quavers BBQ Snacks Crisps- Lip-smackingly BBQ sauce potato snacks- No artificial colours or preservatives- Suitable for vegetarians
Ever so light, ever so curly, every Quaver is ever so twirly. Have some fun and twist your tongue around each one. Each looks a little different from the next, but all are curiously crunchy, mouth-wateringly melty and oh-so-boldly barbecued!Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
83kcal 345 KJ per PackNo Artificial colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 96G
83kcal 345 KJ per PackNo Artificial colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, BBQ Sauce Flavour [Flavourings (contain Onion Powder), Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetates), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 servings

Net Contents

6 x 16g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Preservatives

View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here