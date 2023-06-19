Walkers Quavers BBQ Sauce Potato Snacks 6 x 16g

- Light and curly Walkers Quavers snacks are as delicious as they are fun to eat - Multipack contains 6 bags of Walkers Quavers BBQ Snacks Crisps - Lip-smackingly BBQ sauce potato snacks - No artificial colours or preservatives - Suitable for vegetarians

Ever so light, ever so curly, every Quaver is ever so twirly. Have some fun and twist your tongue around each one. Each looks a little different from the next, but all are curiously crunchy, mouth-wateringly melty and oh-so-boldly barbecued! Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.

83kcal 345 KJ per Pack No Artificial colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 96G

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, BBQ Sauce Flavour [Flavourings (contain Onion Powder), Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetates), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 servings

Net Contents

6 x 16g ℮

Additives