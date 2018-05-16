We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise 475G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise 475G
£3.80
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Vegan alternative to mayonnaise
  • Over 100 years ago, Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's Mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today, and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products. Today, Hellmann's continues to make products by using quality and sustainable ingredients. That’s how Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise was created. This alternative to our Real Mayonnaise offers the same thick and creamy texture and unmistakeable amazing taste but it's 100% plant based. We are proudly committed to responsibly and sustainably sourcing our oils, and craft our plant-based mayonnaise without any artificial colours or flavours. Make it a regular part of your meat-free Monday, and bring your next vegetarian or vegan meal to life with this deliciously creamy condiment. Spread it over sandwiches as it spreads better than butter right out of the fridge. Dollop it over a salad, add to a veggie burger or use as a dip for fries. Make taste, not waste. Globally, 1/3 of all food produced is wasted. Hellmann's takes this problem seriously and helps you be more resourceful with food. Also, our jars are widely recycled – please, do your part and recycle.
  • Hellmann's Vegan Mayo is our alternative to traditional mayonnaise – the same great taste of Hellmann's that you love, now 100% plant based​
  • This vegan mayo contains sustainably sourced oil, is a good source of Omega 3 and is gluten free
  • Hellmann's is committed to making mayonnaise from 100% sustainably sourced oils
  • Free from artificial colours or flavours, Hellmann's vegan mayo is a perfect addition to your plant-based recipes that you can share with everyone
  • This delicious condiment is perfect for vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians: try it with a veggie burger, wrap, salad or as a dip on your next meat-free Monday​
  • Make taste, not waste – Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise helps people enjoy food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste
  • Pack size: 475G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed oil (72%), water, spirit vinegar, sugar, salt, modified starches (starch sodium octenyl succinate, hydroxy propyl distarch phosphate), natural flavourings (contain MUSTARD), lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), paprika extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Produce of

Spain

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

475g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2738 kJ411 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)654 kcal98 kcal5%
Fat (g)72 g11 g16%
of which saturates (g)5 g0.8 g4%
of which mono-saturates (g)46 g6.9 g0%
of which polyunsaturates (g)20 g3.1 g0%
Carbohydrate (g)3.9 g0.6 g1%
of which sugars (g)2.7 g<0.5 g1%
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g0%
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.5 g0.22 g4%
Omega 3 (g)6.6 g0.99 g0%
Omega 6 (g)14 g2.1 g0%
1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 31 portions)---
View all Mayonnaise

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

really good mayo, can't even tell it's vegan and i

5 stars

really good mayo, can't even tell it's vegan and its much easier to use than the bottles

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here