Trek Peanut Butter Protein Flapjacks 3x50g

Product Description
- Peanut Butter Flavour Topped Protein Flapjack with Peanuts
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Looking for a delicious snack to inject some energy back into your day? Well look no further! Introducing our TREK Peanut Butter Protein Flapjack.
- Packed full of peanuts with a creamy, nutty topping, this bar takes snacking to a whole new level. Not only is it made with Natural Ingredients, but it also uses Plant Based Protein, and is Vegan and Gluten Free!
- Trust us, you're going to go NUTTY for this flapjack!
- A natural and delicious source of plant based protein.
- We pride ourselves on delivering 'better for you' snacks that are good for your body, for every occasion. We want a world where snacks are not overly processed or lab-manufactured. We dedicate our time to selecting ingredients found in nature, focusing on healthy carbohydrate and plant based protein giving you reliable, long lasting and natural energy that not only feels good but tastes incredible too. Try our mouth-watering new Smooth Lemon flavour today! For more fruit flavoured protein flapjacks try our TREK Morning Berry Protein Flapjack or Trek Cocoa Oat Protein Flapjack for the ultimate vegan snacks.