Loyd Grossman Flame Baked Pizza Bases 2 Pack 220g

One Pizza Base (110g) contains
- Energy
- 1398kJ
- 332kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.9g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.9g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.01g
- 17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- 2 Pizza Bases Made with Sourdough.
- My hand-stretched bases are made with sourdough and olive oil, then flame-baked to give you an authentic-tasting base for your home-made pizzas
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Loyd Grossman® is a registered trade mark.
- Produced under licence by Premier Foods Group Ltd.
- Flame baked pizza bases
- Hand-stretched
- Made with Sourdough
- Perfect for a delicious home-made pizza
- 2 pack
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sourdough Culture (4%) (Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Brandy Vinegar, Salt, Wheat Starch), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Wheat Starch
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 1 day.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven; 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6.*
2. Spread tomato sauce evenly across pizza base (approx 75g).
3. Sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese (approx 75g) over sauce and top with other chosen topping.
4. Place pizza directly onto oven shelf, pizza oven tray or stone in pre-heated oven for 7-9 minutes or until cheese is bubbling.
Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
5. Sprinkle torn fresh basil (optional) and serve immediately.
*All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Do Get in Touch
- If you have any problems with this product please keep the pot and phone
- UK 0800 389 8548 or contact
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI phone- 1800 93 2814.
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|One Pizza Base (110g) as sold
|Energy (kJ)
|1271kJ
|1398kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|302kcal
|332kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|8.9g
|Of which Saturates
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|46.8g
|51.5g
|Of which Sugars
|3.5g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.4g
|Protein
|9.3g
|10.2g
|Salt
|0.92g
|1.01g
|This pack contains 2 portions
