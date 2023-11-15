Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner 680Ml

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Cond 680ml

There’s something about sleek, frizz-free hair that lets you take on the day with confidence. You can now get that style without having to go to a salon with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner. Featuring hydrolysed keratin, this moisturising conditioner restores smoothness and shine to frizzy hair, offering up to 72 hours of frizz control. Its professional-quality formula uses our PRO Style Technology with amino acids and ceramides to leave your hair strong and manageable with continuous use. For luxuriously smooth and sleek hair with a healthy-looking shine, start your routine with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo. Then, squeeze a generous amount of Keratin Smooth Conditioner into the palms of your hands and distribute evenly through damp hair, focusing on ends to mid-lengths first and working any remaining conditioner up toward the roots. Leave on for 2–3 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Style with your favourite Tresemme styling products as needed. At Tresemme, we’ve always understood that style is more than a look: it’s a part of you. With our professional-quality hair care, a world of style possibilities is yours to achieve. Every choice we make at Tresemme, from the values we promote – such as not testing on animals and being PETA approved – to the stylists we work with, right down to the carefully selected ingredients we use, are made with intention and inspired by the latest trends and style. Because 70 years on, we believe in the power of style. So tell your story, land that job, make your mark – and achieve your aspirations with confidence. With Tresemme, your style can match your ambition.

Transform frizzy hair into luxuriously smooth and sleek tresses with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner This professional-quality conditioner features PRO Style Technology which works from the inside out to leave hair strong and manageable with continued use Formulated with hydrolysed keratin, our moisturising conditioner provides smoothness, shine and up to 72 hours of frizz control Our hair care experts are at the forefront of science and safety – every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care After shampooing with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo, distribute Keratin Smooth Conditioner evenly through damp hair, leave on for 2–3 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly With Tresemme professional hair care products, you can create your personal style to achieve your aspirations with confidence

Pack size: 680ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Dipropylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Amodimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Magnesium Nitrate, Arginine, Lysine HCl, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Ceramide NG, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Benzyl Alcohol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

680 ℮