Ocean Saver Surface Cleaner Pink Grapefruit 750Ml

Ocean Saver Surface Cleaner Pnk/Gfrt 750ml

All the cleaning power, none of the plastic waste. Our disinfectant all surface cleaner kills 99. 9% of bacteria as well as Coronavirus*. This cleaning powerhouse is plant-based, but shows no mercy. *As well as dean and freshen, our disinfectant cleaner is proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E. coli, E. hirae, Pseudomonas and Staphylococcus aureus, plus virucidal activity against Coronavirus.

When you've run out of cleaner, pop in a new EcoDrop refill and fill up to the line with 500ml of warm water.

Clean home, clean ocean

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Contains amongst other ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Citral, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinamal, Benzalkonium Chloride 0.055% w/w, Phenoxyethanol 0.017% w/w

Net Contents

750ml

Preparation and Usage